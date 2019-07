The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to a two-year, $14.3 million deal with forward Darius Miller, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The second year is non-guaranteed.

The addition of Millers gives the Pelicans another potent three-point threat, Miller shot .365 from beyond the arc in 2018-19 and that was down from .411 the year before.

Miller averaged 8.2 points in just over 25 minutes a night for the Pels last season.