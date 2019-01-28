Pelicans: Anthony Davis Trade to Happen on ‘Our Terms and Our Timeline’

by January 28, 2019
1,093

The New Orleans Pelicans will eventually part ways with superstar big man Anthony Davis, but insist it’ll happen on their terms and timeline.

The organization is also pushing the NBA to enforce its anti-tampering rules as it figures out a path forward with the Davis.

“This past weekend, Anthony Davis’ representatives informed us that Anthony does not wish to sign a contract extension with our team and subsequently has requested a trade. Although we are disappointed in this decision, our organization’s top priority is to bring an NBA championship to our city and fans and build our team for long-term success.

“Relative to specific talks of a trade, we will do this on our terms and our timeline. One that makes the most sense for our team and it will not be dictated by those outside of our organization. We have also requested the League to strictly enforce the tampering rules associated with this transaction.”

Pels head coach Alvin Gentry says AD “plans on playing out the season” once he returns from his finger injury.

Per The Times-Picayune:

“He plans on playing out the season,” Gentry said on Monday afternoon. “That’s my role; it’s to try and win as many games as we possibly can. I think A.D. is a professional guy. He’s going to play as hard as he can once he gets well, and we’re going to the best we can to try and put our team in a position to win games.”

He added that the team approached practice as normal Monday and the team understands Davis’ request.

“I spoke to the team this morning and I think everybody understands it’s part of the business,” Gentry said. “I thought we had a good practice. It was a spirited one. That’s all we can do. We have to come out and prepare the team. He’s still under contract. When he gets healthy, he’ll play.”

