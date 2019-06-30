The New Orleans Pelicans are finalizing a two-year deal with EuroLeague power forward Nicolo Melli, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Melli led the EuroLeague Finals in scoring for Fenerbahce last season.

William Guillory of the The Athletic corroborates the report adding that the Pels view him as a floor spacing stretch four with good passing instincts. He shot .385 from beyond the arc last season and had shot .430 or greater in each of the previous three season.

In 36 EuroLeague games last season, Melli averaged 7.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.