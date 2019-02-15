The New Orleans Pelicans fired Dell Demps on Friday in the midst of the franchise’s the most tumultuous season in history, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

New Orleans has parted ways with GM Dell Demps, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2019

The final straw may have come during Thursday’s win over the Thunder. Anthony Davis injured his left shoulder during the second quarter and proceeded to leave the arena with agent Rich Paul. This infuriated owner Gayle Benson, per Woj.

Ownership was livid with an injured Anthony Davis leaving arena during Thursday night’s game, sources say. Gayle Benson is telling associates she wants an overhaul of Pelicans and a search for a GM to take command of Davis trade talks and the reshaping of team’s future. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2019

Davis requested a trade on January 28, but the Pelicans decided against trading him before the February 7 trade deadline.

Demps had served with the Pelicans since 2010, and was the Spurs’ Vice President of Basketball Operations before that.

