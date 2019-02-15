Pelicans Fire GM Dell Demps

by February 15, 2019
429

The New Orleans Pelicans fired Dell Demps on Friday in the midst of the franchise’s the most tumultuous season in history, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The final straw may have come during Thursday’s win over the Thunder. Anthony Davis injured his left shoulder during the second quarter and proceeded to leave the arena with agent Rich Paul. This infuriated owner Gayle Benson, per Woj.

Davis requested a trade on January 28, but the Pelicans decided against trading him before the February 7 trade deadline.

Demps had served with the Pelicans since 2010, and was the Spurs’ Vice President of Basketball Operations before that.

RELATED:
David Stern: Pelicans’ Dell Demps A ‘Lousy General Manager’

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Alvin Gentry Calls the Anthony Davis Saga a ‘Dumpster Fire’

12 hours ago
1,520
pelicans post up anthony davis
The Post Up

Post Up: Pelicans Rally Without AD to Defeat Thunder 💪🏽

15 hours ago
633
NBA

‘We Sucked’: Anthony Davis Blasts the Pelicans’ Effort in Loss to Orlando

2 days ago
3,072
NBA

Report: Bucks Owner Fined $25K for Tampering With Anthony Davis

3 days ago
4,500
NBA

‘That Was Definitely Awkward’: Anthony Davis Booed By Pelicans Fans

4 days ago
3,226
NBA

Magic Johnson: Pelicans Didn’t Negotiate in Good Faith on Anthony Davis

4 days ago
4,800

TRENDING


Most Recent

Pelicans Fire GM Dell Demps

1 hour ago
429

Ja Morant Silences HOSTILE Crowd at Austin Peay

1 hour ago
64
nico mannion playoff

Nico Mannion Drops 35 in First Playoff Game of 2019! 😱

2 hours ago
37

Alvin Gentry Calls the Anthony Davis Saga a ‘Dumpster Fire’

12 hours ago
1,520

Scottie Pippen Says LeBron James Lacks ‘Clutch Gene’

12 hours ago
3,044