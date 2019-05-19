Pelicans Hire Trajan Langdon As General Manager

The New Orleans Pelicans have fortified their front office with the hiring of Trajan Langdon as general manager. The team announced the addition in a press release.

Langdon previously worked as the assistant general manager for the Brooklyn Nets from 2016 to 2019 and as a director of basketball operations for the Cleveland Cavaliers prior to that.

This won’t be Langdon’s first time reporting to Pelicans vice president of basketball operation David Griffin, the pair won a championship during their stints with the Cavs.

Langdon will join Griffin in New Orleans with a busy summer ahead of them. After winning the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery, the team will explore the possibility of playing consensus top-pick Zion Williamson alongside incumbent superstar Anthony Davis, or honoring the latter’s trade request.