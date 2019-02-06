Pelicans Reportedly Keeping Healthy Anthony Davis Inactive

by February 06, 2019
1

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly keeping a healthy Anthony Davis in street clothes until Thursday’s deadline passes.

Davis, 25, is ready to play after recovering from a finger injury but management is holding him out until a resolution to his trade demand comes to pass.

It’s not yet clear if AD will wear a Pels jersey again.

Per Yahoo! Sports:

Davis, 25, eagerly wanted to suit up at home against the Indiana Pacers after recovering from a left finger avulsion that sidelined him for a little more than two weeks, sources said, but the organization elected to keep him inactive. There’s the impression that his absence could potentially extend until the conclusion of Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, sources said.

If Davis is not traded by the deadline, it is anticipated he would be allowed to join his teammates on the court, but there’s a strong possibility he could be “shut down to an extent” for the remainder of the season at some point after the All-Star break, sources said.

“My intentions are to play,” Davis said last weekend. “I’ve been working to get my finger back healthy. Obviously, it’s a tough situation, but my intention is to still play and when I’m able to play, I plan on suiting up.”

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry informed the local media during his pregame presser on Monday that Davis was “cleared to practice.” But when pressed on whether the 6-foot-10 forward will play this week, he revealed that the decision is out of his hands. “I don’t make those decisions,” Gentry told the media. “I was told he’s been cleared to practice. That’s what I know.”

Related
Pelicans Remove Anthony Davis from Intro Hype Video

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Lakers Waiting for Pelicans to Make Counter-Proposal in Anthony Davis Trade

16 hours ago
1,140
NBA

Report: Pelicans Want to Keep Anthony Davis Past Trade Deadline

1 day ago
9,007
NBA

LaVar Ball: ‘I Don’t Want Lonzo in New Orleans’

2 days ago
4,375
NBA

Report: Anthony Davis Willing to Sign Long-Term With a ‘Handful’ of Teams, Not Boston

2 days ago
4,867
NBA

Anthony Davis Sr. Doesn’t Want His Son to Play for the Celtics

2 days ago
3,463
NBA

Report: Lakers First Offer For Anthony Davis Revealed

4 days ago
19,122

TRENDING


Most Recent

Pelicans Reportedly Keeping Healthy Anthony Davis Inactive

1 min ago
1

Report: Clippers Agree to Trade Tobias Harris to Sixers

4 hours ago
2,244
heat post up dwyane wade

Post Up: Heat Bounce Back With Crucial Victory in Portland

5 hours ago
295
sierra canyon episode 3

Episode 3: Sierra Canyon Eats Well, Plays Well in Portland 🏆

11 hours ago
40

Report: Memphis Looking to Move Marc Gasol to Charlotte

13 hours ago
3,919