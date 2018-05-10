Phillies’ Minor League Baseball Team Pens Letter To Recruit LeBron James

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, penned a letter to pending free agent LeBron James imploring him to try out “a season of mediocre play in Minor League Baseball.” The IronPigs main selling point? Chasing Michael Jordan’s accomplishments.

But there’s one major flaw in your quest. One glaring hole in your resume that continues to hold you back, that leaves you a clear level below Michael Jordan …

Jordan knew this, which is why he stepped away from the NBA after his 31st birthday to spend a season in Birmingham. You’re already 33, and time is slipping away.

Could you hit better than .202 with 3 home runs and 51 RBI in 127 games? Those were Jordan’s numbers in Double-A. You could top that at the Triple-A level at the best ballpark in all of Minor League Baseball in front of 10,000 fans each night …

If you join the IronPigs and lead this team to the championship, only then will you be able to position yourself ahead of Jordan for the title of GOAT.

You’ve delivered titles to Miami and Cleveland on the hardwood, now it’s time to break out the cleats, pick up a bat and struggle through a summer of Minor League Baseball.