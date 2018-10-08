Phoenix Suns Fire GM Ryan McDonough

The Phoenix Suns have fired Ryan McDonough, who spent the past five seasons as the GM of the franchise, the team announced on Monday.

Phoenix failed to make the playoffs under McDonough, finishing last season with just 21 wins—its second-worst total in franchise history.

James Jones and Trevor Bukstein will handle GM duties until Phoenix finds a replacement for McDonough.

OFFICIAL: Suns relieve Ryan McDonough of general manager duties.https://t.co/kMdfINRsZk — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 8, 2018

