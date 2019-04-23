Phoenix Suns Fire Head Coach Igor Kokoskov After 1 Season

by April 23, 2019
771

The Phoenix Suns fired head coach Igor Kokoskov after just one season with the team, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Monday night. Phoenix went 19-63 in 2018-19, their worst finish in 50 years.

Kokoskov inherited a team mired in a difficult rebuild – the Suns haven’t won 25 games in a season since 2014-15 – but was unable to do any more with the young roster than his predecessors.

Kokoskov was Phoenix’s third head coach in three seasons and arrived in Arizona as a replacement for Earl Watson.

Prior to accepting the Suns head coaching gig, Kokoskov was a highly regarded assistant coach with the Jazz. He has also coached previously as the head coach of the Slovenian national team.

Wojnarowski notes that Phoenix is looking at 76ers assistant Monty Williams for their head-coaching vacancy, a candidate also in talks with the Lakers.

Shams Charania of The Vertical adds that Trail Blazers assistant David Vanterpool is also among those being considered for the position.


    
You Might Also Like
Diana Taurasi surgery

Diana Taurasi To Miss 10-12 Weeks Following Spinal Surgery

7 hours ago
1,354

Cassius Stanley DOES JUMPMAN LOGO Over Allen Iverson But Was it Enough? 😱

7 hours ago
246

Clint Capela: Rockets ‘Want to Face’ Golden State

14 hours ago
1,050

Cassius Stanley, Iverson Classic All-Americans vs. NBA Vets 🔥

1 day ago
977

Damian Lillard Before Game 5: ‘I’m Getting Rid of These Mother—— Tomorrow’

1 day ago
21,861
Ja Morant of the Murray State Racers

NBA Releases Official List Of Early Entry Draft Candidates

1 day ago
1,241

TRENDING


Most Recent
Diana Taurasi surgery

Diana Taurasi To Miss 10-12 Weeks Following Spinal Surgery

7 hours ago
1,354

Cassius Stanley DOES JUMPMAN LOGO Over Allen Iverson But Was it Enough? 😱

7 hours ago
246

Damian Lillard Calls Matchup With Russell Westbrook a ‘Moment of Truth’

14 hours ago
4,818

Doc Rivers: Lou Williams a Great Scorer ‘Just Like Curry, Just Like Durant’

14 hours ago
1,915

Clint Capela: Rockets ‘Want to Face’ Golden State

14 hours ago
1,050