Phoenix Suns Hire Igor Kokoskov as Head Coach

The Phoenix Suns have hired Utah Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov as their newest head coach.

Kokoskov, a native of Serbia, becomes the first bench boss born and raised outside North America in NBA history.

Igor Kokoskov to become 19th head coach in Suns franchise history.

“We are thrilled to bring Valley resident Igor Kokoškov back to Arizona as head coach of the Phoenix Suns,” said General Manager Ryan McDonough in a statement. “Igor has been a pioneer throughout his basketball career and he brings a wealth of high level coaching experience to our club. He was one of the first non-American born assistant coaches at both the NCAA and NBA levels and his most recent head coaching stint includes leading the Slovenian national team to the 2017 EuroBasket title, which was the first European title in the history of the country. Igor’s teams have always had a player development focus, a creative style of play and a track record of success.”

The two sides reportedly came to an agreement on a three-year deal.

