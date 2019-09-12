Pistons, Joe Johnson Agree To One-Year Deal

The Pistons and Joe Johnson have reached an agreement on a deal that will bring the 7-time All-Star to Detroit, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reports.

There had been signs that Johnson would be joining the Pistons this week. Among them was his scheduled workout with the Nets that never occurred. Brooklyn will look elsewhere for its wing depth needs.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the deal is partially guaranteed and runs for one season. Michael Beasley, who was expected to compete for the team’s 15th roster spot, is the odd man out in Detroit, according to Haynes. Beasley had agreed to a non-guaranteed deal with the Pistons earlier in the summer but never officially signed the arrangement, as Bobby Mark of ESPN.com tweets.

Johnson is the first player to net a NBA deal after playing in the BIG3. The Nets, Sixers and Bucks were other clubs interested in adding the shooting guard.