Pistons Using VR in Pre-Draft Interviews

The Detroit Pistons are using virtual reality headsets during pre-draft interviews to help gauge prospects’ decision-making, according to Pistons.com’s Keith Langlois.

The team has been interviewing “a heavy dose” of point and combo guards at the NBA Combine, reports Langlois.

Several players who said they interviewed with the Pistons talked of being outfitted with a virtual-reality headset to gauge their ability to make the right reads and decisions. […]

Syracuse’s Tyus Battle, SMU’s Shake Milton, Penn State’s Tony Carr, Arizona’s Rawle Alkins and Saginaw native Brian Bowen – who started his freshman season at Louisville and transferred to South Carolina but didn’t play – all said they, too, were outfitted with virtual-reality headgear.

Nobody reported a similar testing experience with another NBA team.

