Report: Pistons Want Stan Van Gundy Back Next Season

Pistons owner Tom Gores wants Stan Van Gundy to remain Detroit’s head coach next season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gores and Van Gundy have discussed possible front-office changes, including the future role of general manager Jeff Bower, per Wojnarowski.

Sources: Detroit owner Tom Gores wants president/coach Stan Van Gundy back for final year of his contract — with changes to front office. Talks are ongoing. ESPN Story: https://t.co/2V30SjDjuW

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores wants Stan Van Gundy to return as coach for the final year of his contract, but would prefer for that scenario to include structural changes to the franchise’s front office, league sources told ESPN. […]

Van Gundy and Gores have been talking about a way to move forward together for two weeks, and some of that discussion has centered on the future role of general manager Jeff Bower, league sources said.