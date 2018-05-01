Report: Pistons Want Stan Van Gundy Back Next Season

by May 01, 2018
115
pistons stan van gundy coach

Pistons owner Tom Gores wants Stan Van Gundy to remain Detroit’s head coach next season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gores and Van Gundy have discussed possible front-office changes, including the future role of general manager Jeff Bower, per Wojnarowski.

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores wants Stan Van Gundy to return as coach for the final year of his contract, but would prefer for that scenario to include structural changes to the franchise’s front office, league sources told ESPN. […]

Van Gundy and Gores have been talking about a way to move forward together for two weeks, and some of that discussion has centered on the future role of general manager Jeff Bower, league sources said.

RELATED:
Stan Van Gundy To Meet With Pistons Owner About Future With Team

   
You Might Also Like
stan van gundy pistons tom gores
NBA

Stan Van Gundy To Meet With Pistons Owner About Future With Team

2 weeks ago
247
NBA

Pistons Owner: Stan Van Gundy’s Future Unclear

3 weeks ago
631
NBA

Dennis Rodman Says Phil Jackson Made Him Apologize to Scottie Pippen

3 weeks ago
22,851
James Harden
NBA

Post Up: MVP Things

1 month ago
2,290
NBA

Report: Pistons Interested In Hiring Chauncey Billups To Front Office

1 month ago
446
blake griffin pistons
NBA

Blake Griffin: Pistons’ Ceiling ‘Very, Very High’ Next Season

1 month ago
1,341

TRENDING


Most Recent
David Fizdale

Report: Magic To Interview David Fizdale For Head-Coaching Vacancy

23 mins ago
17
pistons stan van gundy coach

Report: Pistons Want Stan Van Gundy Back Next Season

3 hours ago
115
donovan mitchell kobe bryant detail

Donovan Mitchell on Kobe’s Game 1 Analysis: ‘I Watched It Twice Already’

3 hours ago
7,976
terry stotts blazers

Report: Blazers’ Front Office Plans To Keep Terry Stotts

4 hours ago
290

SLAM’s Top 100 Players Of All-Time: 50-11

5 hours ago
5,277