PJ Tucker Played Game 7 Of The WCF After Getting Three Root Canals 💪

by May 30, 2018
409

PJ Tucker is as tough as they come.

The Rockets versatile forward apparently played Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals after getting three root canals, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

Despite playing hurt, Tucker had 14 points and 12 rebounds in Houston’s 101-92 loss to the Warriors.

