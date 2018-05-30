PJ Tucker is as tough as they come.

The Rockets versatile forward apparently played Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals after getting three root canals, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

P.J. Tucker played Game 7 after three root canals. Didn’t even tell teammates. Was unreal. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) May 30, 2018

Played Game 6 with multiple cracked teeth. https://t.co/Cxpz8qjhIJ — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) May 30, 2018

Tucker, by the way, has played in 483 games since he returned to the NBA in 2012, the most in the league in that stretch. https://t.co/JN2AM93LA5 — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) May 30, 2018

Despite playing hurt, Tucker had 14 points and 12 rebounds in Houston’s 101-92 loss to the Warriors.

