Post Up: Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant Show Out in Brooklyn

by October 29, 2018
11
Golden State Warriors

Warriors 120 (6-1), Nets 114 (2-4)

The Nets fought back from a 19-point deficit to cut the Dubs lead to four points with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter. Like he’s done all season, and the season before that and the ones before that, Stephen Curry stepped up to nail a huge three-pointer, pushing their lead to seven. The Nets continued to fight but Curry’s 35 points and Kevin Durant’s 34 points were too much to overcome.

Jazz 113 (4-2), Mavs 104 (2-4)

The Jazz were able to stem the tide, surviving a matchup that featured 10 ties and eight lead changes. They shot well from the floor, 40 percent from three, 52 percent on all of their field goals and 86 percent from the foul line. Utah had six players score in double figures, led by Rudy Gobert’s 23 points and 16 rebounds.

Thunder 117 (1-4), Suns 110 (1-5)

Russell Westbrook and Paul George both scored 23 points tonight, helping to guide OKC to its first win of the season. Nerlens Noel had 20 points and 15 boards and the Thunder built a 26-point lead by holding PHO to just 29 percent from three-point land.

Clippers 136 (4-2), Wizards 104 (1-5)

The Clippers scored 41 points in the second quarter and 39 in the fourth, taking charge of the game quickly. They shot 55 percent from distance, dished out 35 dimes and never trailed. They had everybody on the roster score at least once and they had nine players clock in at least 10 points.

   
