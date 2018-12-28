Post Up: Damian Lillard Buries Game-Winner in Oakland

Blazers 110 (20-15), Warriors 109 (23-13)

Jusuf Nurkic was a consistent beast throughout tonight’s game, putting up 27 points and 12 rebounds. Seth Curry came up huge in the second half, going off on a personal scoring binge. And CJ McCollum added 24 points to the scoring column.

But it was the hometown hero, Damian Lillard, who delivered in the clutch. The Oakland native hit a massive three-pointer to beat the Dubs.

For the hometown. Shout out to @Dame_Lillard, one of the realest in the League. (via @trailblazers) pic.twitter.com/NaEBoBwyhO — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 28, 2018

Rockets 127 (19-15), Celtics 113 (20-14)

The Celtics mounted a furious comeback, overcoming a 17-point deficit to take a 77-76 lead in the second half. But James Harden and the Rockets couldn’t be stopped. Harden went off for 45 points and 6 dimes, constantly carving up the Celtics’ defense.

Kings 117 (19-16), Lakers 116 (20-15)

LeBron James was sidelined for this game with a strained groin. So his young teammates picked up the slack. Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball combined to score 75 points for the Lakers. The Kings didn’t quit, though, even when the purple and gold had a 15-point lead. They outscored LAL by 12 in the fourth quarter, setting Bogdan Bogdanovic up for a crazy game-winning three-pointer.

Bogdan Bogdanovic with some revenge for Vlade and C-Webb and Peja and Mike Bibby and Doug Christie. And Bobby Jackson, too. (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/QrOPX295bk — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 28, 2018

Sixers 114 (23-13), Jazz 97 (17-19)

The Sixers used a balanced team effort to convincingly beat the Jazz. They had 31 assists on 43 field goals, held the Jazz to 38 percent shooting and got a triple-double from Ben Simmons and a double-double from Joel Embiid. JJ Redick scored 24 to lead the team.

Lol imagine having to guard Ben Simmons (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/9MUcxB405Y — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 28, 2018

Bucks 112 (24-10), Knicks 96 (9-27)

Giannis Antetokounmpo went for 31 points and 14 rebounds tonight as the Bucks finished out a home-and-home series against the Knicks with back-t0-back wins. Milwaukee had 57 team rebounds, in part due to Enes Kanter being ejected for fighting with Antetokounmpo.