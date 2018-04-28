Post Up: Donovan Mitchell Silences Thunder, Victor Oladipo Destroys Cavs and Raps Knock Out Wizards

by April 28, 2018
976
Donovan Mitchell, Victor Oladipo, Kyle Lowry

Raptors 102, Wizards 92 (Raptors win series 4-2)

The Wizards built a 12-point lead behind a monster offensive effort from Bradley Beal. The 24-year-old sharpshooter ended up with 32 points. But the Raptors clawed back in the second half and took control in the fourth quarter when they allowed only 14 points. Kyle Lowry scored 13 of his 24 points in the final frame and Toronto got a major boost from their bench. Pascal Siakam, Delon Wright and Fred VanVleet combined to be a +42 during their time on the floor.

Pacers 121, Cavs 87 (Series tied 3-3)

Victor Oladipo delivered a triple-double to fuel a Pacers onslaught.

They had seven players score in double-figures and they held the Cavs to 31 percent three-point shooting. Plus Lance Stephenson put on a show.

Jazz 96, Thunder 91 (Jazz win series 4-2)

Donovan Mitchell caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 22 points. He helped push the Jazz’s lead up to 13 points. But Russell Westbrook was also scoring at will and he fueled a major comeback that eventually brought the Thunder to within one point of the Jazz. Spida and Russ finished with 38 and 46 points, respectively.

Paul George was fouled on a potentially game-tying three-pointer in the game’s final moments but the refs didn’t blow the whistle. Instead the Jazz advance to the next round and the Thunder are going fishing.

   
