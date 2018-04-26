Post Up: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 31 Points Force Game Seven in Boston

by April 26, 2018
360

Bucks 97, Celtics 86 (Series Tied 3-3)

All it took was one run in the second quarter to distance the Bucks from the Celtics as Milwaukee finished the final 7:30 of the first half by outscoring Boston 24-8. Giannis Antetokounmpo single-handedly outscored the Celtics over that span, scoring 9 points on 4-for-5 shooting.

Antetokounmpo finished the night with 31 points on 13-for-23 shooting with 14 rebounds and a game-high plus-minus of +17.

Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon each added 16 points as the duo combined to miss just three shots from the field.

The Celtics struggled to click on the offensive end as they finished the night shooting just 37 percent overall and 27.8 percent from behind the arc. Jayson Tatum (22 points), Terry Rozier (18) and Jaylen Brown (14) led Boston in scoring, but the trio was only able to muster up a combined 17-for-46 shooting effort.

