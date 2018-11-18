Post Up: LeBron James Scores Season-High 51 Points in Miami 🔥

Lakers 113 (9-7), Heat (6-10)

LeBron James lit up Miami for a season-high 51 points tonight after Saturday’s disappointing loss to the Magic. James, who notched his 12th career 50-point game, hit six three-pointers in 38 minutes. He caught the hot hand scoring 19 first-quarter points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope contributed 19 points off the bench as the Lakers prepare for James’s return to Cleveland on Wednesday.

Grizzlies 100 (10-5), Timberwolves 87 (7-10)

Marc Gasol was one assist short of a triple-double (26 points, 13 rebounds, 9 rebounds) to lead Memphis to the road win. Mike Conley and rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. contributed with 18 and 13, respectively. Karl-Anthony Towns and newcomer Robert Covington had 15 apiece for the Wolves.

Magic 131 (9-8), Knicks (4-13)

The Magic went 2-for-2 on the weekend to protect their home court. Aaron Gordon scored 20 of his 31 points in the first quarter, Nikola Vucevic finished with 28, 10 and 9 and Jonathan Issac chipped in 16 points as the Magic, who’ve won their last seven of nine games.

Trailblazers 119 (11-5), Wizards 109 (5-11)

Damian Lillard erupted for 40 points in the nation’s capital as the Blazers snapped a two-game losing streak. Lillard’s backcourt mate C.J. McCollum dropped 25 and Jusuf Nurkic had 13 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high 8 dimes.

Spurs 104 (7-7) , Warriors 92 (12-5)

Despite having 8 points, Patty Mills nailed a dagger down the stretch to put the Warriors away. LaMarcus Aldridge led all scorers with 24 points and DeMar DeRozan dropped 20 points. Rudy Gay contributed 19, including a rim-rocking dunk in the first half.