Post Up: Garry Harris Leads the Nuggets to Mile High Win Over Warriors

by October 21, 2018
3
Gary Harris

Nuggets 100 (3-0), Warriors 98 (2-1)

Gary Harris caught fire in this one, registering 28 points, hitting tough shots all game. Nikola Jokic also put up big numbers, finishing with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Nuggets outscored the Warriors by 12 in the third quarter, only for the Dubs to storm back in the fourth. Juancho Hernangomez saved the day for DEN, swatting a potential game-tying layup.

Hawks 133(1-2), Cavs 111 (0-3)

After trailing 22-7 in the first quarter, the Hawks came through with a second half haymaker. They rallied behind Trae Young‘s best game yet. The rook went off for 35 points and 11 dimes, leading a convincing comeback.

Kings 131 (1-2), Thunder 120 (0-3)

The Kings had seven players score at least 11 points. Iman Shumpert and De’Aaron Fox were especially potent, combining for 48 points, 14 assists and 4 steals between them. SAC took control in the second half, outlasting 61 combined points from Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

Clippers 115 (2-1), Rockets 112 (1-2)

James Harden had 31 points and 14 dimes to counter a huge third quarter by the Clippers. Harden had a shot to tie the game from the left wing but he missed it.

Five Clippers scored at least 12 points, winning a game that featured eight lead changes and 18 ties.

   
Gary Harris

