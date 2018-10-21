Post Up: Garry Harris Leads the Nuggets to Mile High Win Over Warriors

Nuggets 100 (3-0), Warriors 98 (2-1)

Gary Harris caught fire in this one, registering 28 points, hitting tough shots all game. Nikola Jokic also put up big numbers, finishing with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists.

Beware the ankle work. Gary Harris with the skrt skrt. (via @nuggets) pic.twitter.com/llhiSMwhNB — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 22, 2018

The Nuggets outscored the Warriors by 12 in the third quarter, only for the Dubs to storm back in the fourth. Juancho Hernangomez saved the day for DEN, swatting a potential game-tying layup.

Hawks 133(1-2), Cavs 111 (0-3)

After trailing 22-7 in the first quarter, the Hawks came through with a second half haymaker. They rallied behind Trae Young‘s best game yet. The rook went off for 35 points and 11 dimes, leading a convincing comeback.

Watch the tape. Trae Young was ready for tonight. (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/vxLAl1czp0 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 22, 2018

Kings 131 (1-2), Thunder 120 (0-3)

The Kings had seven players score at least 11 points. Iman Shumpert and De’Aaron Fox were especially potent, combining for 48 points, 14 assists and 4 steals between them. SAC took control in the second half, outlasting 61 combined points from Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

You can take this one to the bank–De'Aaron Fox is gonna be a SUPERSTAR. (via @SacramentoKings) pic.twitter.com/ADb3oewgVG — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 22, 2018

Clippers 115 (2-1), Rockets 112 (1-2)

James Harden had 31 points and 14 dimes to counter a huge third quarter by the Clippers. Harden had a shot to tie the game from the left wing but he missed it.

Five Clippers scored at least 12 points, winning a game that featured eight lead changes and 18 ties.