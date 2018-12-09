Post Up: Kemba Walker Shows Out Sunday Night at MSG

Bucks 104 (17-8), Raptors 99 (21-7)

Malcolm Brogdon came up huge down the stretch, knocking down a go-ahead three-pointer in Toronto. Brogdon finished with 18 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 19 and a season-high 19 boards. Brook Lopez also chipped in 19, too.

Malcolm Brogdon with the go-ahead triple against the Raps and the Bucks get a HUGE win up North. (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/vBs95YwEK2 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 10, 2018

Pelicans 116 (14-14), Pistons 108 (13-11)

With Anthony Davis not 100 percent and missing the first half with a right hip injury, Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle filled in the offensive void in Motown. Holiday and Randle combined for 65 points on the road.

Spurs 110 (13-14), Jazz 97 (13-14)

Four of five Spurs starters finished with double digits as DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 26 points at the AT&T Center. Rudy Gay was the second leading scorer with 23. San Antonio’s 13th win of the season put Gregg Popovich fourth all-time in league history with 1,1210 wins, tying Pat Riley. Donovan Mitchell had 27 for the Jazz.

Hornets 119 (12-13), Knicks 107 (8-19)

Cardiac Kemba is always putting on for his home state every time he comes back to The Garden. Walker, who posted 25 points, led the Hornets over the Knicks on Sunday night. Jeremy Lamb chipped in 19 points. Despite the loss, rookie Kevin Knox tied a season-high 26 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds.