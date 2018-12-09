Post Up: Kemba Walker Shows Out Sunday Night at MSG

by December 09, 2018
415

Bucks 104 (17-8), Raptors 99 (21-7)

Malcolm Brogdon came up huge down the stretch, knocking down a go-ahead three-pointer in Toronto. Brogdon finished with 18 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 19 and a season-high 19 boards. Brook Lopez also chipped in 19, too.

Pelicans 116 (14-14), Pistons 108 (13-11)

With Anthony Davis not 100 percent and missing the first half with a right hip injury, Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle filled in the offensive void in Motown. Holiday and Randle combined for 65 points on the road.

Spurs 110 (13-14), Jazz 97 (13-14)

Four of five Spurs starters finished with double digits as DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 26 points at the AT&T Center. Rudy Gay was the second leading scorer with 23. San Antonio’s 13th win of the season put Gregg Popovich fourth all-time in league history with 1,1210 wins, tying Pat Riley. Donovan Mitchell had 27 for the Jazz.

Hornets 119 (12-13), Knicks 107 (8-19)

Cardiac Kemba is always putting on for his home state every time he comes back to The Garden. Walker, who posted 25 points, led the Hornets over the Knicks on Sunday night. Jeremy Lamb chipped in 19 points. Despite the loss, rookie Kevin Knox tied a season-high 26 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds.

 

 
You Might Also Like
The Post Up

Post Up: Lauri Markkanen Hits Game-Winner to Beat Thunder 🎈

2 days ago
1,113
NBA

Report: Charlotte Hornets Inquired About Bradley Beal

3 weeks ago
2,565
NBA

Kyrie Irving: ‘There’s No Defense’ Being Played in the NBA

3 weeks ago
13,796
kemba walker 60 post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Kemba Walker’s 60-Piece Not Enough vs Sixers

3 weeks ago
2,892
The Post Up

Post Up: Caris LeVert Hits Game-Winner; Joel Embiid Shows Out in OT Win

1 month ago
1,541
SLAMTV

‘Nothing is Going to Sideline Me’: Paul George Playing Through ‘Dead Foot’

1 month ago
3,585
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Post Up: Kemba Walker Shows Out Sunday Night at MSG

6 hours ago
415
Jaden Hardy

No. 1 Sophomore Jaden Hardy Puts Up a Light 30-Piece at HoopHall West

14 hours ago
158
luka doncic post up

Post Up: Luka Doncic Scores 11-Straight To Beat Rockets 🔥

1 day ago
2,302
anthony edwards national showcase

Five-Star G Anthony Edwards Drops 41 at National Hoopfest 🔥

1 day ago
164
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo Turned Down Workouts with LeBron and Melo

2 days ago
7,168