Post Up: Steph Curry Finishes with 42 Points Against Clippers

Hawks 98 (9-23), Pistons 95 (15-15)

Blake Griffin missed two free throws that would’ve given the Pistons the lead but he couldn’t connect. Alex Len had 15 points and a season-high 17 rebounds and Vince Carter contributed 18 in the win.

Pacers 105 (22-12), Wizards 89 (13-21)

Myles Turner took full advantage of the Wizards, who were coming off a back-to-back after winning in triple-overtime, scoring 18 points and grabbing a career-high 17 rebounds. This is Turner’s fourth straight double-double of the season.

Celtics 119 (19-13), Hornets 103 (16-16)

After Friday’s loss to the Bucks that prompted a players-only meeting, Kyrie Irving posted a team-high 25 points as the C’s defeated the Hornets at home Sunday. Jayson Tatum also had 16. Al Horford, who finished with 10 points and six rebounds, returned to the lineup after missing seven games with a sore left knee.

Nets 111 (15-19), Suns 103 (8-25)

The Nets’ backcourt of Spencer Dinwiddie and D’Angelo Russell was too much for the visiting Suns. Dinwiddie led the way with 24 points and Russell chipped in 18 as Brooklyn has now won the last eight of nine games.

Bulls 112 (9-25), Cavaliers 92 (8-26)

Following Lauri Markkanen’s career-high 32 points against the Magic, the second-year forward posted 31 points at Quicken Loans Arena. The win was also the first time this season the Bulls have won consecutive games.

Heat 115 (16-16), Magic 91 (14-18)

Four out of five starters finished in double digits for Miami as Tyler Johnson was the team’s leading scorer with 25 points. Justise Winslow had 22 points and Josh Richardson finished with a double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds). The win, which was the Heat’s fifth straight, also gave Erik Spoelstra his 500th career victory.

Kings 122 (17-15), Pelicans 117 (15-18)

The Kings overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter as Buddy Hield went off against his former team, scoring 28 points at home. Willy Cauley-Stein had 22 points and 17 rebounds (a career high), Bogdan Bogdanovic chipped in 24 points, while De’Aaron Fox finished with his own double-double (19 points, 11 assists) and an amazing chase-down block.

Timberwolves 114 (15-18), Thunder 112 (21-11)

Down one with 17 seconds to go, Andrew Wiggins took matters into his own hands, driving to the basket to give the Wolves a one-point lead on a night where Russell Westbrook posted a 17-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist triple-double (his 9th of the season).

Warriors 129 (23-11), Clippers 127 (19-14)

In a game that went to the wire, Steph Curry hit the go-ahead layup with 0.5 seconds to give the Warriors the win. Curry finished the night with 42 points, tying his second-highest scoring performance of the season. Kevin Durant had 35 points.

And with the go-ahead bucket to give the Warriors the win! 🙌 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/G4JPnYKQ03 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 24, 2018

Blazers 121 (19-14), Mavericks 118 (15-17)

Damian Lillard was going to do everything in his power to get his team the win in front of his home crowd. And he did. Lillard scored 33 points in a game that went to overtime after Luka Doncic hit a ridiculous corner three-pointer in the final seconds of the fourth quarter to tie the game up at 107.

Grizzlies 107 (17-16), Lakers 99 (19-14)

Rookie Jaren Jackson Jr had an evening in L.A., scoring 27 points in 31 minutes with his father courtside. Mike Conley and Marc Gasol contributed 17 apiece, and Garrett Temple had 14, including a corner three-pointer that was the dagger.