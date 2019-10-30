Post Up: Anthony Davis’ Monster Night Leads Lakers to Win

Heat 112 (3-1), Hawks 97 (2-2)

Jimmy Buckets made his debut and dropped 21 as the Heat cruised to their third win of the season. The rookie Tyler Herro shined, finishing with 29 points on 7-9 shooting and 3-4 from downtown.

Tyler went CRAZY with 19 points in the 2Q alone.



Nobody should be sleeping anymore @raf_tyler.

The Hawks were led by John Collins, who finished with a game-high 30 points (10-17 FG) in the loss. Trae Young went down in the second quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. Thankfully, X-rays were negative and it’s being called a right ankle sprain. Hoping for a speedy recovery, Trae was hooping to start the season.

X-Rays were negative on Atlanta guard Trae Young's right ankle, and there's optimism that this isn't a serious injury, league sources tell ESPN. Young will undergo an MRI soon.

Mavericks 109 (3-1), Nuggets 106 (3-1)

The Mavericks outscored the Nuggets 26-18 in the fourth quarter to pick up a statement win on the road. It was a full team effort for Dallas, with nine players scoring in double figures. They were led by Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber, who both dropped 14 apiece off the bench.

Luka with the CLUTCH bucket and the Mavs pick up a big W on the road. Is Dallas a playoff team in the West?



📽️: @dallasmavs pic.twitter.com/h8e2ZiUk03 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 30, 2019

Paul Millsap led the nuggets with a game-high 23 points to go along with 8 rebounds. The Joker added a clean triple double, finishing with 10 points, 10 boards, and 10 assists in the loss.

Lakers 120 (3-1), Grizzlies 91 (1-3)

Lakers fans, meet AD.

Anthony Davis had the best game of his young Laker career tonight, going OFF for 40 points and 20 rebounds in just three quarters (31 minutes). Davis set the franchise record with 26 free throws made and became the first Laker since Shaq in 2003 to post a 40-point, 20-rebound game. It’s safe to say the AD era has officially begun in LA.

Lakers fans chanting "MVP" for Anthony Davis, who is currently 26-for-27 from the line

Tonight's a reminder for anyone who may have forgotten:



AD is a generational talent.

Franchise record 26 made free throws. First Laker with a 40-point, 20-rebound game since Shaq in '03. Fourth game in LA.



Have a night, @AntDavis23.



📽️: @NBA pic.twitter.com/hcQxNkSvcV — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 30, 2019

Lebron added 23 points and 8 assists in the blowout Lakers win. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies, dropping 16 points in the loss.