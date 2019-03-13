Post Up: CJ McCollum Catches 🔥 in Fourth Quarter vs Clippers

Knicks 98 (13-55), Pacers 103 (43-25)

Indiana built a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter to hand the Knicks their seventh straight loss.

Darren Collison had 16 points, 9 dimes and 3 steals. Bojan Bogdanovic scored a game-high 24 points.

Cavs 99 (17-51), Sixers 106 (43-25)

Philly blew a 10-point lead with less than 5 minutes left in the fourth, but they managed to close out the game.

Joel Embiid finished with 17 points, 19 boards, 5 dimes and 4 blocks. Ben Simmons scored a game-high 26 points with 10 boards and 8 assists.

Lakers 123 (31-36), Bulls 107 (19-50)

The Lakers battled all the way back from a 20-point second quarter deficit to snap a five-game losing streak.

LeBron James dropped a game-high 36 points with 10 boards, 4 assists and several high-flying dunks.

Kuz's pass was just as pretty as Bron's finish 💪🏾🔥 (via @Lakers) pic.twitter.com/2FBzJyqdH2 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 13, 2019

Bucks 130 (51-17), Pelicans 113 (30-40)

Milwaukee led by as much as 22 points in the third quarter and prevented the Pelicans from getting close during the second half.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped a game-high 24 points with 9 boards, 5 assists in just 26 minutes.

Spurs 112 (39-29), Mavs 105 (27-40)

San Antonio was able to pick up a rare road win against a struggling Mavs team.

DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 33 points with 6 dimes and 4 steals.

San Antonio has now won six straight. Dallas, on the other hand, has lost six straight.

Wolves 107 (32-36), Nuggets 133 (43-22)

Denver outscored the Wolves by 10 in the fourth quarter to beat Minnesota for the third straight time this season.

Jamal Murray dropped a team-high 30 points with 3 steals and a +20 plus/minus. Paul Millsap had 23 points (8-12 FG) with 5 boards and a +23 plus/minus.

Blazers 125 (41-26), Clippers 104 (39-30)

CJ McCollum caught fire in the fourth as Portland outscored the Clippers by 20 points in the final period.

McCollum dropped 23 of his game-high 35 points in the fourth and finished with a +20 plus/minus.

—

Ryne Nelson is a Senior Editor at SLAM. Follow him on Twitter @slaman10.