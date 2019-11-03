Post Up: Furkan Korkmaz Buries Game-Winner To Keep Sixers Undefeated 🚨

Pelicans 104 (1-5), Thunder 115 (2-4)
Oklahoma City held on to a narrow lead for the entire second half and eventually came away with their second win on the season.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped a game-high 23 points (8-14 FG) with 8 boards and 4 dimes. Dennis Schroder came off the bench for 17 points, 9 boards and had a +20 plus/minus.
Nets 109 (2-4), Pistons 113 (3-4)
On the second night of a back-to-back set, Detroit rallied from 14 points down in the third to earn an impressive victory.
Andre Drummond drained two clutch free throws with 3 seconds remaining to give the Pistons the win. Drummond finished with a game-high 25 points, 20 boards, 6 dimes, 5 blocks and 3 steals. Sheesh!
Nuggets 91 (4-2), Magic 87 (2-4)
After falling behind by double digits in the first half, Denver turned things around in the second half.
Nikola Jokic dropped 20 points with 7 boards and 4 dimes. Jamal Murray added a team-high 22 points.
Raptors 105 (4-2), Bucks 115 (4-2)
After falling behind by 26 points in the second quarter, the Raptors battled back to within 4 during the fourth, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Giannis Antetokounmpo took over the game late, finishing with a game-high 36 points (14-20 FG), 15 boards, 8 dimes and 4 blocks.
Suns 114 (4-2), Grizzlies 105 (1-4)
Phoenix continued their hot start, outscoring the Grizzlies by 15 points in the third quarter to blow open a double-digit lead.
Devin Booker dropped a team-high 21 points on 8-13 shooting.
Wolves 131 (4-1), Wizards 109 (1-4)
Minnesota had no problem defeating the Wizards without Karl-Anthony Towns. By the end of the third quarter, the Wolves’ lead was 34, and the game was effectively decided.
Jeff Teague dropped 15 points with 13 dimes, 3 steals and had a +32 plus/minus. Andrew Wiggins added a team-high 21 points and had a +19 plus/minus.
Hornets 93 (3-3), Warriors 87 (1-5)
This was not a pretty game to watch, but it came down to the wire in an entertaining finish.
Dwayne Bacon dropped a game-high 25 points with 6 boards and had a +15 plus/minus.
Sixers 129 (5-0), Blazers 128 (3-3)
Portland led the entire game until the final second. Damian Lillard was unconscious during the second half, and the Blazers shot 55.9 percent as a team from three, but Philly came roaring back late in the game.
Furkan Korkmaz (11 points) hit the game-winning three with 0.4 seconds left to keep the Sixers’ perfect record intact.
Al Horford dropped a team-high 25 points with 7 dimes.
