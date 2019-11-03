Post Up: Furkan Korkmaz Buries Game-Winner To Keep Sixers Undefeated 🚨

Pelicans 104 (1-5), Thunder 115 (2-4)

Oklahoma City held on to a narrow lead for the entire second half and eventually came away with their second win on the season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped a game-high 23 points (8-14 FG) with 8 boards and 4 dimes. Dennis Schroder came off the bench for 17 points, 9 boards and had a +20 plus/minus.

First NBA matchup for Shai and Nickeil. Keep the family close 🤞🏾(via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/A0By7Xjf0V — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 3, 2019

Nets 109 (2-4), Pistons 113 (3-4)

On the second night of a back-to-back set, Detroit rallied from 14 points down in the third to earn an impressive victory.

Andre Drummond drained two clutch free throws with 3 seconds remaining to give the Pistons the win. Drummond finished with a game-high 25 points, 20 boards, 6 dimes, 5 blocks and 3 steals. Sheesh!

Nuggets 91 (4-2), Magic 87 (2-4)

After falling behind by double digits in the first half, Denver turned things around in the second half.

Nikola Jokic dropped 20 points with 7 boards and 4 dimes. Jamal Murray added a team-high 22 points.

This is why Jokic is impossible to guard 🤯 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/huDhlPdH1o — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 3, 2019

Raptors 105 (4-2), Bucks 115 (4-2)

After falling behind by 26 points in the second quarter, the Raptors battled back to within 4 during the fourth, but it wouldn’t be enough.

Giannis Antetokounmpo took over the game late, finishing with a game-high 36 points (14-20 FG), 15 boards, 8 dimes and 4 blocks.

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO IS A BAD MAN 🔥



36 points

15 rebounds

8 assists

4 blocks



(📽️: @NBA) pic.twitter.com/ctMbpYDZyR — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 3, 2019

Suns 114 (4-2), Grizzlies 105 (1-4)

Phoenix continued their hot start, outscoring the Grizzlies by 15 points in the third quarter to blow open a double-digit lead.

Devin Booker dropped a team-high 21 points on 8-13 shooting.

Wolves 131 (4-1), Wizards 109 (1-4)

Minnesota had no problem defeating the Wizards without Karl-Anthony Towns. By the end of the third quarter, the Wolves’ lead was 34, and the game was effectively decided.

Jeff Teague dropped 15 points with 13 dimes, 3 steals and had a +32 plus/minus. Andrew Wiggins added a team-high 21 points and had a +19 plus/minus.

Hornets 93 (3-3), Warriors 87 (1-5)

This was not a pretty game to watch, but it came down to the wire in an entertaining finish.

Dwayne Bacon dropped a game-high 25 points with 6 boards and had a +15 plus/minus.

Sixers 129 (5-0), Blazers 128 (3-3)

Portland led the entire game until the final second. Damian Lillard was unconscious during the second half, and the Blazers shot 55.9 percent as a team from three, but Philly came roaring back late in the game.

Furkan Korkmaz (11 points) hit the game-winning three with 0.4 seconds left to keep the Sixers’ perfect record intact.

Al Horford dropped a team-high 25 points with 7 dimes.

Ryne Nelson is a Senior Editor at SLAM. Follow him on Twitter @slaman10.