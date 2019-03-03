Post Up: James Harden Drops 42 Points Against the Celtics 🚀

Clippers 128 (36-29), Knicks 107 (13-50)

Landry Shamet had the hot hand early in the Sunday matinee win, scoring 18 of his 21 points in the first 12 minutes. Shamet’s seven 3-pointers were the most by any rookie in a quarter since 2002-03. Danilo Gallinari was the second-leading scorer with 20 points.

Landry Shamet hit 6 threes in the first quarter. He got the clip like that?? (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/YMhsEYPh73 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 3, 2019

Trailblazers 118 (39-24), Hornets 108 (29-34)

Rodney Hood looked like the player NBA fans used to see during his days in Utah. He had a season-high 27 points in the second half. In his last five games, Hood was 7-of-32 from the field and 1-of-10 from behind the arc. Jusuf Nurkic had 26 points and 15 rebounds.

After scoring a total of 5 points in his last three games, Rodney Hood went off for 21 points in the fourth quarter and 27 in total to lead the Blazers to a 118-108 win in Charlotte. (via @trailblazers) pic.twitter.com/8K1aTCl5iB — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 3, 2019

Cavaliers 107 (16-48), Magic 93 (30-35)

Four of five of the Cavs’ starters finished in double digits in the home win. Collin Sexton put up 17 points and Kevin Love had 16 points and 14 rebounds. Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points off the bench.

Hawks 123 (22-42), Bulls 118 (18-46)

Trae Young and Kris Dunn were jawing (and even shoved) back and forth, which resulted in Young getting ejected in the second half after hitting a deep 3-pointer and taunting Dunn. Young, who was thrown out in the third quarter, finished with 18 points. Alex Len was Atlanta’s leading scorer with 28 points.

Trae Young and Kris Dunn got to talking in the first half. Then Trae pulled from the logo in Kris' face and stared him down in the second half. (via @DimeUPROXX) pic.twitter.com/as1EkphGbF — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 3, 2019

Wizards 135 (26-37), Timberwolves 121 (29-34)

Bobby Portis had a team-high 26 points and 12 rebounds for Washington, which had lost its last five of six games. Bradley Beal and Jabari Parker had 22 apiece.

Pistons 112 (31-31), Raptors 107 (46-18)

Blake Griffin (27 points) protected his home court in overtime against the visiting Raptors. Reggie Jackson finished with 19 points, Andre Drummond had another double-double (15 points, 17 rebounds) and Wayne Ellington had 11 points. Despite the loss, Kyle Lowry had a season-high 35 points.

Thunder 99 (38-24), Grizzlies 95 (25-39)

Trailing three down the stretch, Russell Westbrook (22 points) knocked down a 3-pointer to tie it at 93 followed by a mid-range jumper to take the two-point lead. Paul George (right shoulder soreness) cheered from the sidelines, as Abdul Nader scored 15 points off the bench. Jerami Grant and Steven Adams had 13 points apiece.

Rockets 115 (38-25), Celtics 104 (38-26)

Harden put up 42 points against the C’s at TD Garden, scoring 40 or more points for the 24th time this season, as Houston has won the last five games. Eric Gordon had 32 points (eight 3s), and Chris Paul posted a double-double (15 points, 12 assists).