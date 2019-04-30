Post Up: Jimmy Butler Leads Philly to First Win in Toronto Since 2012

Sixers 94, Raptors 89 (Series tied 1-1)

JIMMY. BUCKETS. With 30 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists, Butler led the Sixers to a road win in Game 2. Joel Embiid, who was battling an illness and struggled throughout the night (12 points on 2/7 shooting), came through HUGE in the clutch:

Kawhi Leonard had 35 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists for the Raps.

This was Philly’s first victory in Toronto since 2012.

Nuggets 121, Blazers 113 (Denver leads series 1-0)

It was the Nikola Jokic show out in Denver, as the All-Star big man put up 37 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in 41 minutes. Jamal Murray added 23 points and 8 assists.

The Nuggets shot 51% from the field and 41% from three.

For Portland, Damian Lillard continued to do his thing, dropping 39 on 12/21.