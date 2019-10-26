Post Up: Kyrie Irving Lifts Nets Over Knicks With Clutch Shot

Celtics 112 (1-1), Raptors 106 (1-1)

Despite herculean efforts from Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry (a combined 62 points, nine assists, 12 rebounds, 11 3’s and 55% from the field), the Raptors succumbed to their first loss of the season in Beantown.

For the Celtics, who were missing center Enes Kanter to a bruised knee injury, Jayson Tatum (25 points), Jaylen Brown (25 points) and fresh import Kemba Walker (22 points) all had standout performances.

Timberwolves 121 (2-0), Hornets 99 (1-1)

Karl Anthony-Towns had another phenomenal performance, with a beastly 37 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocks on 13-18 shooting. The 5th year big man has been virtually – check that – completely unstoppable so far in the early stages of the season.

For the Hornets, reserve guard Devonte’ Graham poured in 24 points, while rookie PJ Washington continued his solid start to the season with a double-double.

Nets 113 (1-1), Knicks 109 (0-2)

In the battle of New York, the Nets barely squeezed by thanks to some late Kyrie Irving clutch heroics. With just over 20 seconds to go and down one point, Kyrie dribbled up to the same exact spot on the court where he drained the Game-clinching shot in game 7 against the Warriors in 2016.

The result was the same.

Splash.

Kyrie has a clutch history with this spot on the floor 😎 (@SportsCenter).pic.twitter.com/caWvnZxFNZ — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 26, 2019

He also got to spend a special moment with his father, Drederick.

Beautiful moment between Kyrie and his dad ❤️ (@NBATV).pic.twitter.com/zOutlkuCdC — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 26, 2019

Bulls 110 (1-1), Grizzlies 102 (0-2)

After trailing 12 points at halftime, the Bulls roared back behind rising star Zach LaVine‘s 37 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block along with 25 points from rookie Coby White, who has acquitted himself nicely thus far.

This loss drops the youthful Grizzlies to 0-2, but there were some silver-linings in their young players’ performances. Jaren Jackson Jr, who turned only 20-years-old in September, dropped 23 points and 11 rebounds on an efficient 9-17 shooting. Electric rookie Ja Morant led the team with three steals, while fellow rook (and Summer League MVP) Brandon Clarke shot 7-9 and swatted away three shots.

Mavericks 123 (2-0), Pelicans 116 (0-2)

The Mavericks’ new star duo of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis is clicking into place faster than we could have expected, which is a scary proposition for the rest of the league. Luka dropped a 25-10-10 triple-double like it was nothing, while the Unicorn (wait, aren’t they both unicorns?) scored 24 and swallowed five blocks.

As for the Pelicans, dropping to 0-2 is definitely no way to start the season, but they extracted some positive play from two of their future cornerstones in Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram. Ball stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals, while Ingram chipped in 25 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Ball also tossed this beautiful full-length of the court dime:

Wizards 97 (1-1), Thunder 85 (0-2)

While neither team shot better than 40% from the field or 26% from three, there were some standout performances in the Wizards’ convincing win against Oklahoma City. Center Thomas Bryant, who the Wiz picked off the free agency scrap heap last season, paced the squad with 21 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

For the Thunder, scoring only 85 points is a rough look, but sophomore stud Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued to show he’s a beast, with 28 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks.

The Thunder are primed to have a super team when Shai grows into his prime alongside their other 2026 draft picks.

Nuggets 108 (2-0), Suns 107 (1-1)

The Nuggets gutted out the OT victory thanks to the continued brilliance of Nikola Jokić, who notched a triple-double with 23 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists. Jamal Murray also contributed 27 points.

There are no moral victories in professional basketball, but the Suns should be proud in their first effort without starting center DeAndre Ayton. Devin Booker hit a clutch contested 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation, then Ricky Rubio nailed three free throws in a row to force OT.

But it wasn’t enough, especially with Torrey Craig bursting out of nowhere like the Kool-Aid Man rejecting potential game-winning shots.

Also, Jerami Grant destroyed a rim, and that was plenty entertaining.

Blazers 122 (1-1), Kings 112 (0-2)

The result of this matchup was the same as many other past Blazer victories: Dame Lillard was simply too much for the other squad to handle. Dame dropped 35 points on an efficient 12-20 shooting with five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The Kings remained competitive for a majority of the game, but a third quarter in which they were outscored by 10 points in a 10 point loss ultimately did them in. On the bright side, De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield continued to display their dazzling abilities, combining for 49 points.

Lakers 95 (1-1), Jazz 86 (1-1)

After a tough opening loss against the Clippers, The Lakers bounced back in spectacular fashion by trouncing the perennially competent Utah Jazz in a game that never felt very close. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were unstoppable, connecting for multiple alley-oops, swatting shots, euro-stepping all over the poor Jazz and combining for 53 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and five blocks.