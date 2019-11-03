Post Up: LeBron James Puts Up Triple-Double to Lead Lakers Over Spurs 👑

Pacers 108 (2-3), Bulls 98 (2-4)

TJ Warren scored a game-high 26 points and Malcolm Brogdon was the Pacers’ second-leading scorer with 22 points. TJ Leaf scored 13 points off the bench.

Heat 129 (5-1), Rockets 100 (3-3)

Duncan Robinson (23 points) and Meyers Leonard (21 points) combined for 44 points at home; Jimmy Butler had 18 points. The Heat never trailed once in the contest and led 46-14 after the first quarter.

Kings 113 (2-5), Knicks 92 (1-6)

All five Kings players scored in double figures with De’Aaron Fox leading all scorers with 24 points.

Lakers 103 (5-1), Spurs (4-2) 96

After Friday’s overtime thriller against Dallas, the Lakers defeated the Spurs to go 2-0 on their three-game road trip. LeBron James finished with his second-consecutive triple-double: 21 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds.

Anthony Davis put up 25 points and grabbed 11 boards. Dwight Howard had 14 and 13 in 21 minutes off the bench. This is the Lakers’ best start since the 2010-11 season.

Mavericks 131 (3-2), Cavaliers 111 (2-3)

Luka Doncic dominated in The Land – 29 points, 15 dimes and 14 rebounds – on Sunday night. Doncic became the youngest player in NBA history with consecutive 25-point triple-doubles. Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points and 9 boards.

Clippers 105 (5-2), Jazz 94 (4-3)

After scoring five points in the first half, Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points to finish the night with 30. The Clippers bench outscored Utah’s, 50-19.