Post Up: Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers Force Game 7s

by May 10, 2019
467

Raptors 101, 76ers 112 (Tied 3-3)

Jimmy Butler knocked down a playoff career-best nine field goals in the first half as the Sixers built up a lead as large as high as 24 and never looked back. Joel Embiid chipped in 17 points and 12 boards — his plus-minus of +40 in 36 minutes led all players.

Kawhi Leonard’s strong play continued as he scored a game-high 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Nuggets 108, Trail Blazers 119 (Tied 3-3)

Damian Lillard scored 17 points in the third quarter to jumpstart the Trail Blazers as he and CJ McCollum finished the night with 62 points combined.

Nikola Jokic finished the night with 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

  
You Might Also Like

Slender Man Can Hoop?! 😱 Chet Holmgren is a 7-FOOT Phenom! 😈

57 mins ago
30

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

2 hours ago
208
Pau Gasol of the Milwaukee Bucks

Foot Surgery Sidelines Pau Gasol For Postseason

2 hours ago
289

Damian Lillard Pushes Blazers to Game 7 vs Denver

6 hours ago
596

‘I Play to Win’: Jimmy Butler, Sixers Force Game 7 vs Toronto

6 hours ago
566
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant’s Calf Strain Deemed ‘Mild’

21 hours ago
2,916

TRENDING


Most Recent

Why Y’all Picking on CJ Walker?! 😤 | SLAM Point ‘Em Out

32 mins ago
10

Slender Man Can Hoop?! 😱 Chet Holmgren is a 7-FOOT Phenom! 😈

57 mins ago
30

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

2 hours ago
208
Pau Gasol of the Milwaukee Bucks

Foot Surgery Sidelines Pau Gasol For Postseason

2 hours ago
289

Stephen Curry: Warriors ‘Got to Have’ Kevin Durant’s Back

6 hours ago
5,962