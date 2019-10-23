Post Up: Raptors, Clippers Get Wins on Opening Night

by October 23, 2019
1,153

MOST RECENT

Raptors 130 (1-0), Pelicans 122 (0-1) OT

WE’RE BACK.

The first game of the 2019-20 NBA season did not disappoint. Behind 34 points and 18 boards from Pascal Siakam and a career-high 34 points (on 12/18 shooting) from Fred VanVleet, the defending champion Raptors outlasted New Orleans in an OT thriller. Brandon Ingram finished with 22 points and Josh Hart added 15 points and 10 boards for the Pelicans.

Clippers 112 (1-0), Lakers 102 (0-1)

The Klaw showed out in his Clippers debut.

Reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard picked up right where he left off, finishing with a game-high 30 points on 10/19 from the field. Lou Williams added 21 points (the bench unit combined for 60) as the Clippers won the first battle of LA.

Danny Green led the way for the Lakers with 28 points (10/14 from the field, 7/9 from three). In his first game as a Laker, Anthony Davis dropped 25 to go along with 10 rebounds. LeBron added 18 points, 9 boards, and 8 assists.

Thoughts on opening night? Let us know in the comments below.

     
You Might Also Like
Shamorie Ponds of the Houston Rockets

Raptors Ink Shamorie Ponds To Two-Way Deal

7 hours ago
415

‘It’s Not a Rivalry’: LeBron James Downplays Lakers vs Clippers Opener

8 hours ago
421

LeBron James: ‘I Thought We Had a Chance’ at Signing Kawhi Leonard

1 day ago
1,966

Pelicans: Zion Williamson’ Knee Injury Unrelated to Weight

1 day ago
1,154

Kobe Bryant: Kawhi Leonard Wanted Challenge of Winning Without LeBron James

2 days ago
14,216

‘He Can Shoot Better’: Kevin Durant Gives Stephen Curry Edge Over Russell Westbrook

2 days ago
5,358

TRENDING


Most Recent

The ‘Teal Blue’ Yeezy Boost 700 is Now Live on StockX

2 hours ago
313

Devin Booker: ‘I Don’t Care About Getting 50 Anymore’

3 hours ago
380

Ben Simmons: ‘I’m Confident in Saying I’m Not a Great Shooter’

4 hours ago
184

Stephen Curry Responds to Michael Jordan: ‘I Think I’m Good’ for the Hall of Fame

4 hours ago
740
Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Sidelined To Miss Opener For Personal Reasons

5 hours ago
834
Utah Jazz jerseys

Utah Jazz To Host 2023 NBA All-Star Game

5 hours ago
248