Post Up: Raptors, Clippers Get Wins on Opening Night

Raptors 130 (1-0), Pelicans 122 (0-1) OT

The first game of the 2019-20 NBA season did not disappoint. Behind 34 points and 18 boards from Pascal Siakam and a career-high 34 points (on 12/18 shooting) from Fred VanVleet, the defending champion Raptors outlasted New Orleans in an OT thriller. Brandon Ingram finished with 22 points and Josh Hart added 15 points and 10 boards for the Pelicans.

Clippers 112 (1-0), Lakers 102 (0-1)

The Klaw showed out in his Clippers debut.

Reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard picked up right where he left off, finishing with a game-high 30 points on 10/19 from the field. Lou Williams added 21 points (the bench unit combined for 60) as the Clippers won the first battle of LA.

Danny Green led the way for the Lakers with 28 points (10/14 from the field, 7/9 from three). In his first game as a Laker, Anthony Davis dropped 25 to go along with 10 rebounds. LeBron added 18 points, 9 boards, and 8 assists.

Thoughts on opening night? Let us know in the comments below.