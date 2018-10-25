Post Up: Steph Curry Catches Fire, Drops 51 on Wizards

Wizards 122 (1-3), Warriors 144 (4-1)

Steph Curry made it his mission to dismantle Washington from beyond the arc, dropping 11 threes and notching 51 points, just short of his career high of 54 points. Curry even went with the Michael Jordan shrug at one point during the game. Kevin Durant added 30 points for good measure.

Mavericks 104 (2-2), Hawks 111 (2-2)

The future of the NBA squared off in Atlanta with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks taking on Trae Young and the Hawks. Doncic scored more points (21) than Young (17), but the Hawks came out on top, thanks to Young’s clutch play down the stretch. Kent Bazemore also had a career-high 32 points in the win.

76ers 108 (2-3), Bucks 123 (4-0)

Ben Simmons posted a triple-double in his return to the lineup but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Bucks. Joel Embiid put in 30 points and 19 rebounds as well. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double of his own, registering 32 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists in an absolute clinic.

Lakers 131 (1-3), Suns 113 (1-3)

The Lakers finally got their elusive first win of the season behind 23 points from Lance Stephenson and 19 points, 10 assists from LeBron James. Devin Booker (23 points) left the game late due to a strained left hamstring. Rookie Deandre Ayton looked strong with a 22-point, 11-rebound effort.

Nets 102 (2-2), Cavaliers 86 (0-4)

A balanced attack from Brooklyn, led by D’Angelo Russell’s 18 points and eight rebounds, made easy work of the Cavs in Cleveland. Three-pointers set the Nets ahead, converting at a 41.2 percent clip; the Cavs, however, converted at a paltry 16.7 percent, dooming their offense.

Knicks 87 (1-4), Heat 110 (2-2)

Miami turned up the heat in the second half, never letting up on their lead en route to an easy win. The Heat shot incredibly well (47.6 percent from the field) and were led by Hassan Whiteside’s 22 points. After the game, long-time friends Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh met up for some laughs.

Timberwolves 105 (2-3), Raptors 112 (5-0)

Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors continued their undefeated start to the season with a close win over the Wolves. Leonard’s 35 points dominated Minnesota while Kyle Lowry dropped 10 dimes on the night as well. Jimmy Butler scored 23 points in the loss.

Hornets 110 (2-3), Bulls 112 (1-3)

It was the Zach LaVine show in Chicago, with the guard dropping 32 points, hitting the game-winning free throws and throwing down a hammer two-handed dunk. Kemba Walker (23 points) did what he could, but Charlotte couldn’t close out the game.

Jazz 100 (2-2), Rockets 89 (1-3)

In a battle of Western Conference heavyweights, Donovan Mitchell was the difference. The second-year guard dominated the Houston defense, dropping 38 points and seven assists. James Harden (29 points) and Carmelo Anthony (22 points) put in a strong showing for the Rockets, who dropped to 1-3 on the season.

Pacers 116 (3-2), Spurs 96 (2-2)

Seven Pacers hit double-digits, including four players off the bench. Victor Oladipo led the team with 21 points. Indiana as a whole shot a blistering 53.1 percent from beyond the arc (compared to just 31.6 percent for San Antonio). DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 18 points.

Grizzlies 92 (2-2), Kings 97 (2-3)

Sacramento’s young backcourt led the way in this one, with Buddy Hield (23 points, seven rebounds) and De’Aaron Fox (21 points, eight rebounds and six assists) putting on a show. Mike Conley scored 27 points for Memphis in the loss.

