Rajon Rondo Dishes Out 21 Assists in Pelicans’ Blowout Win Over The Warriors

Rajon Rondo entered Friday night’s game three match-up against the Golden State Warriors averaging 12.7 assists per postseason matchup, and he set the bar for himself even higher, finishing the Pelicans’ 119-100 win with a playoff-high 21 assists to go along with four points and 10 rebounds.

Rondo, who averaged 8.3 points, 8.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game in the regular season, has turned it up to another level in the postseason: he’s up to 11.3 points, 13.3 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game through seven postseason contests.