Rajon Rondo Dishes Out 21 Assists in Pelicans’ Blowout Win Over The Warriors

by May 04, 2018
478

Rajon Rondo entered Friday night’s game three match-up against the Golden State Warriors averaging 12.7 assists per postseason matchup, and he set the bar for himself even higher, finishing the Pelicans’ 119-100 win with a playoff-high 21 assists to go along with four points and 10 rebounds.

Rondo, who averaged 8.3 points, 8.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game in the regular season, has turned it up to another level in the postseason: he’s up to 11.3 points, 13.3 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game through seven postseason contests.

You Might Also Like
Steph Curry
NBA

Post Up: Cavs Steal Game 1 In Toronto, Warriors Take Big Lead Over Pelicans

3 days ago
1,976
rajon rondo playoff rondo
NBA

Rajon Rondo Says ‘Playoff Rondo’ Is a Myth

1 week ago
2,165
NBA

Post Up: Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant Duel as Playoff Race Tightens

4 weeks ago
1,513
NBA

Ray Allen Discusses Relationship With Former Boston Celtics Teammates

1 month ago
2,480
NBA

Rajon Rondo: Ray Allen ‘Just Wants Attention’

2 months ago
6,585
ray allen rajon rondo
NBA

Ray Allen: Rajon Rondo Claimed He Carried Celtics To Championship

2 months ago
5,322

TRENDING


Most Recent

Draymond Green: ‘I ‘Aint Try To Bait Nobody … Somebody Has To Tell The Truth’...

24 mins ago
103

Rajon Rondo Dishes Out 21 Assists in Pelicans’ Blowout Win Over The Warriors

2 hours ago
478

Report: Milwaukee Bucks To Interview Becky Hammon For Head Coaching Job

3 hours ago
248
kevin love chris bosh syndrome

JR Smith: Kevin Love Experiencing ‘The Chris Bosh Syndrome’

7 hours ago
4,070

LaMelo Ball Will Join The JBA League This Summer

9 hours ago
14,516