Rajon Rondo Says ‘Playoff Rondo’ Is a Myth

Rajon Rondo rejected the notion that he steps up his game in the postseason—transforming into “Playoff Rondo.”

In a story by the NYT‘s Marc Stein, Rondo told reporters that he’s capable of playing at a high level “when the coaches allow me to be me on the court.”

Going inside New Orleans' love affair with @RajonRondo … and his insistence that "I'm Rondo" and "there's no such thing" as Playoff Rondo –> https://t.co/26h7fHf9gb — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 27, 2018

“There’s no such thing as ‘Playoff Rondo,’” Rondo insisted at the Pelicans’ practice facility this week during his first extended interview of the postseason.[…] “I’ve done what I’ve done in the past,” Rondo said. “I let my game speak for itself. I feel like, when I get a certain amount of minutes and when the coaches allow me to be me on the court, I’m Rondo. There’s no ‘Playoff Rondo.’” He added: “Ask any player. You’re only as good as your coach allows you to be.” […] “I haven’t had the best public perception my entire career,” Rondo said. “But at the end of the day you can’t deny that I’m a winner. If you look at my history, I don’t think you can be a four-time All-Star just from the playoffs. I must have done something in the regular season. “‘Playoff Rondo’, I think, is a myth. But I do love the big moments.”

