Rajon Rondo To Undergo Surgery on Right Hand

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo will undergo hand surgery after injuring his finger earlier this week. He’s expected to miss about a month, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Rondo injured his finger in just his third game back after missing 17 games with a broken hand. He’s only played in 14 games this season.
