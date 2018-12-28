Rajon Rondo To Undergo Surgery on Right Hand

by December 28, 2018
Lakers guard Rajon Rondo will undergo hand surgery after injuring his finger earlier this week. He’s expected to miss about a month, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Rondo injured his finger in just his third game back after missing 17 games with a broken hand. He’s only played in 14 games this season.

 
