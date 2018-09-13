Ralph Lawler, Longtime Clippers Voice, to Retire

Ralph Lawler‘s 40th year as the voice of the LA Clippers will be his last.

Lawler, 80, says he is retiring following the 2018-19 season.

Oh me, oh my, Clippers Ralph Lawler is retiring after this season https://t.co/FYxblNyl9G — Bill Plaschke (@BillPlaschke) September 12, 2018

The legendary broadcaster—“oh me, oh my!”—missed just three games in four decades.

