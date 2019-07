The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a three-year deal with EuroLeague guard Matt Thomas, Varlas Nikos of EuroHoops.net reports (h/t Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports).

Shams Charania of The Athletic has since corroborated the report.

The 24-year-old guard averaged 11.4 points per game for Valencia Basket of Spain’s Liga ACB in 2018-19 while shooting a blistering .485 from beyond the arc.