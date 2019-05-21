Post Up: Raptors’ Bench Mob Helps Toronto Even Series 2-2

Bucks 102, Raptors 120 (Series tied 2-2)

After gutting out a double-OT victory on Sunday, Toronto made a strong statement in Game 4. The Raptors took the lead late in the first quarter and never looked back—building the differential to 25 points during the fourth.

Toronto’s bench proved to be the difference-maker, with Norman Powell (18 points, +29), Fred VanVleet (13 points, +25) and Serge Ibaka (17 points, +24) all stepping up.

After playing 52 minutes in Game 3, Kawhi Leonard dropped 16 points with 7 boards and 4 steals in just 34 minutes. Kyle Lowry added a team-high 25 points with 6 dimes and 3 treys.