Report: Raptors, Bucks Focusing on Mike Budenholzer

The Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors are focusing their coaching searches on former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Arguably the most accomplished available coach, Budenholzer will have discussions with Milwaukee and Toronto this week.

Mike Budenholzer has emerged as the focus of the Milwaukee and Toronto coaching searches, league sources tell ESPN. Raptors are opening conversations with Budenholzer and Bucks will re-engage with him early this week, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 14, 2018

