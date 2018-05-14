Report: Raptors, Bucks Focusing on Mike Budenholzer

by May 14, 2018
267
mike budenholzer raptors bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors are focusing their coaching searches on former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Arguably the most accomplished available coach, Budenholzer will have discussions with Milwaukee and Toronto this week.

