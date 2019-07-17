Raptors, Cameron Payne Agree To Two-Year Deal

by July 17, 2019
685
Cameron Payne of the Cleveland Cavaliers

MOST RECENT

Point guard Cameron Payne has agreed to a two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The 24-year-old has bounced around the NBA since he was selected No. 14 in the 2015 NBA Draft.

He most recently played summer league ball with the Dallas Mavericks.

Payne splits last season between the Bulls and the Cavaliers, averaging 8.2 points and 2.6 assists during his brief late-season run in Cleveland.

Payne will look to carve out a role for himself on a Raptors depth chart that will return All-Star Kyle Lowry and postseason standout Fred VanVleet. The first year of his two-year deal is partially guaranteed.

    
You Might Also Like
Reggie Bullock of the Los Angeles Lakers

Reggie Bullock Undergoes Surgery For Herniated Disc

41 mins ago
88
Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group

Klutch Sports Group Gets Significant Investment From United Talent Agency

5 hours ago
1,477
Brandon Ingram of the Los Angeles Lakers

Brandon Ingram Close To Normal Workouts Following Clotting Scare

6 hours ago
485

Thunder GM: ‘Russell Westbrook is the Most Important Player’ in Franchise History

16 hours ago
606

Damian Lillard: Western Conference ‘Definitely Not’ Wide Open

16 hours ago
1,920

Charles Barkley: ‘Joel Embiid Has Got to Get His Fat Butt in Shape’

16 hours ago
1,034

TRENDING


Most Recent
Reggie Bullock of the Los Angeles Lakers

Reggie Bullock Undergoes Surgery For Herniated Disc

41 mins ago
88
Cameron Payne of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Raptors, Cameron Payne Agree To Two-Year Deal

3 hours ago
685

THE UNDERGROUND GOAT: Lou Williams Is Your Favorite Player’s Favorite Player

5 hours ago
3,873
Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group

Klutch Sports Group Gets Significant Investment From United Talent Agency

5 hours ago
1,477
Brandon Ingram of the Los Angeles Lakers

Brandon Ingram Close To Normal Workouts Following Clotting Scare

6 hours ago
485

Thunder GM: ‘Russell Westbrook is the Most Important Player’ in Franchise History

16 hours ago
606