Post Up: Raptors Erase 15-Point Deficit To Advance to NBA Finals 🇨🇦

by May 25, 2019
148
Bucks 94, Raptors 100 (Toronto advances 4-2)

Trailing for most of the game, the Raptors erased a 15-point deficit in less than 4 minutes of game clock to take the lead early in the fourth quarter. Toronto would go on to outscore the Bucks by 11 during the final period to close out the series, 4-2.

Kawhi Leonard dropped game-high 27 points with 17 boards and 7 dimes. Kyle Lowry added 17 points (6-10 FG) with 8 boards. Fred VanVleet, yet again, was huge off the bench, contributing 14 points on 4-5 shooting from three.

For the first time in franchise history, the Raptors will be playing in the NBA Finals. They will face the Warriors in Toronto on Thursday in Game 1.

  
