Raptors GM: Kawhi Leonard Has a ‘Fire Inside of Him’

Kawhi Leonard is “determined and seems in the right frame of mind,” according to Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri.

Ujiri says Leonard has a fire burning inside of himself, and that he will soon be speaking publicly for the first time since being traded to Toronto.

The Raptors believe “there is no maintenance” required with the superstar forward.

“He is determined and seems in the right frame of mind,” Ujiri said. “You will be hearing from him shortly. I think there is a fire inside of him and we are all excited about that.” The Raptors open training camp next week in Vancouver, and Ujiri said Leonard, who had a much-discussed falling-out with the Spurs, won’t get any special treatment. “There is nothing we are going to do different. We are going to be ourselves. I think the situation with him in San Antonio, which I don’t want to talk about because I don’t know much about it, but he’s a quiet kid,” Ujiri said. “That’s his nature. We can’t all be the same kind of people. But he is as engaging as he would want to be and he’s very interesting. There is no maintenance with him. There are no tons of people around him. His (focus) is on basketball which is what you want. He is a basketball junkie.”

