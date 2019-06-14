Raptors’ Masai Ujiri Accused of Striking Bay Area Cop After Game 6

Video of a physical altercation between Masai Ujiri, Raptors president of basketball ops, and an Oakland sheriff’s deputy was captured Thursday night after Toronto won the NBA championship with a 114-110 Game 6 victory against the Golden State Warriors.

#BREAKING: Sheriff's deputy reportedly pushed and struck in the face by a man believed to be a Toronto Raptors executive after Game 6 of the #NBAFinals at Oracle Arena, @ACSOSheriffs says. https://t.co/fobdK9iWEq pic.twitter.com/a4X0IysY5Z — Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) June 14, 2019

Cops are calling it “misdemeanor battery on an officer.”

Ujiri watched his team clinch from the tunnel leading to the court, and the incident appears to have taken place as he made his way onto the court for the title celebration.

Raptors GM Masai Ujiri watches from the tunnel as the team he created for Toronto dethrones the Warriors as NBA champions. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/cLIl2wu3Hy — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) June 14, 2019

The Toronto Raptors say they’re aware of the incident, but would not comment further.

Police pursuing complaint against Raptors president Masai Ujiri for battery of an officer https://t.co/H4AkdghORL via @usatoday — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) June 14, 2019

Per NBC Bay Area and USA Today:

“We can confirm our deputy was pushed and struck by a Raptors executive after he asked him for his credentials to go on the court at the end of the game,” Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “We are working with the Oakland Police Department to file a report and contact witnesses and review video.” Kelly declined to name the officer and said the police chose not to detain Ujiri on the court because it wouldn’t have been in “anyone’s best interests” to do that on national television, as the Raptors were preparing for the postgame trophy ceremony. “We decided to take the high road in light of their victory but will submit a report for complaint,” Kelly said. It will be up to the district attorney whether charges are brought against Ujiri. “We’ve got two countries involved in this,” Kelly said. “It’s not something we wanted to have happen. It didn’t have to go this route.”

