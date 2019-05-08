Post Up: Raptors, Nuggets Take 3-2 Leads after Game 5 Blowouts

Sixers 89, Raptors 125 (Toronto leads 3-2)

It was all downhill for Philly after the Sixers took a 7-point lead in the first quarter. The Raptors outscored the Sixers by 20 points in the second quarter and led by as much as 40 during the fourth.

Kawhi Leonard dropped 21 points with 13 boards and a +20 plus/minus. Pascal Siakam added a game-high 25 points with 8 boards and a ridiculous +35 plus/minus.

Blazers 98, Nuggets 124 (Denver leads 3-2)

Denver led the entire game and by as much as 31 points during the second half.

Nikola Jokic dropped a game-high 25 points with 19 boards and 6 boards with a +26 plus/minus. Jamal Murray added 18 points, 9 dimes, 5 boards with a +28 plus/minus.