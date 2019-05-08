Post Up: Raptors, Nuggets Take 3-2 Leads after Game 5 Blowouts

by May 08, 2019
48
nuggets raptors post up

Sixers 89, Raptors 125 (Toronto leads 3-2)

It was all downhill for Philly after the Sixers took a 7-point lead in the first quarter. The Raptors outscored the Sixers by 20 points in the second quarter and led by as much as 40 during the fourth.

Kawhi Leonard dropped 21 points with 13 boards and a +20 plus/minus. Pascal Siakam added a game-high 25 points with 8 boards and a ridiculous +35 plus/minus.

Blazers 98, Nuggets 124 (Denver leads 3-2)

Denver led the entire game and by as much as 31 points during the second half.

Nikola Jokic dropped a game-high 25 points with 19 boards and 6 boards with a +26 plus/minus. Jamal Murray added 18 points, 9 dimes, 5 boards with a +28 plus/minus.

  
You Might Also Like

‘That Man is Kobe’: Kawhi Leonard is Dominating the Sixers

6 hours ago
2,387

Kyle Lowry and Masai Ujiri Had a ‘Well-Needed Conversation’

19 hours ago
5,664

Nuggets Head Coach Mike Malone: ‘Our Guys are Tough. We’re Resilient’

2 days ago
677

Jimmy Butler: Sixers ‘Humbled’ in Game 4

2 days ago
2,992

Post Up: Kawhi Leonard Scores 39 Points as Toronto Ties up Series 2-2

2 days ago
1,029

Kyle Lowry: Raptors ‘Got to Help’ Kawhi Leonard

5 days ago
3,080

TRENDING


Most Recent
nuggets raptors post up

Post Up: Raptors, Nuggets Take 3-2 Leads after Game 5 Blowouts

23 mins ago
48
james wiseman day in the life

James Wiseman Is Bringing Memphis BACK 🦄 | SLAM Day in the Life

4 hours ago
49

‘That Man is Kobe’: Kawhi Leonard is Dominating the Sixers

6 hours ago
2,387

Russell Westbrook Has Knee Scope, Surgery On Non-Shooting Hand

7 hours ago
205

Shoulder Surgery Could Sideline Paul George Into Training Camp

7 hours ago
198