Ray Allen, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash and Grant Hill Get Inducted into Hall of Fame

The 2018 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class, which includes Ray Allen, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, and Grant Hill, got inducted on Friday night.

Check out some of the speeches below, via the NBA.

Grant Hill was a two-time NCAA Champion and seven-time All-Star:

Steve Nash was a two-time MVP and eight-time All-Star:

Ray Allen, the all-time leader in three-point field goals, was a ten-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion:

Jason Kidd was a ten-time All-Star who is second on the all-time assist list:

Congrats to the entire class: Maurice Cheeks, Tina Thompson, Charles “Lefty” Driesell, Charlie Scott, Rick Welts, Rod Thorn, Dino Radja, Katie Smith, Ora Mae Washington.

