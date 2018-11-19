‘This is the Real NBA’: Warriors Going Through Their Toughest Stretch

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says their “charmed existence” in the regular season over the last four and a half years is being truly tested for the first time.

Golden State has lost three in a row and four of their last five games.

Steve Kerr says this is the toughest regular season stretch he has dealt with as Golden State's coach. As he put it — after an unbelievable stretch of success — the Warriors have to overcome what the rest of the NBA always deals with during the season. https://t.co/xtQcZm8sEU — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 19, 2018

The two-time defending NBA champs are confident they’ll turn things around soon.

Per ESPN:

“Oh, yeah,” Kerr said after the Warriors fell 104-92 to the San Antonio Spurs. “But I’ve had a dream run for four and a half years. We’ve had such a charmed existence the last four seasons. This is the toughest stretch we’ve been in. “This is the real NBA. We haven’t been in the real NBA the last few years. We’ve been in this dream. And so now we’re faced real adversity and we got to get out of it ourselves.” Kevin Durant said Kerr’s message to the group has been pretty simple. “It was a terrible road trip as far as wins and losses,” Klay Thompson said. “But we’re obviously short-handed. I’m proud of the way the guys fought. Besides the Houston game, I feel like either game could have gone either way; unfortunately, it didn’t. It’s been a challenging week on all fronts. The best thing for us is just to get away a little bit [Monday], regroup, take it back home and just have fun, play with that joy.”

