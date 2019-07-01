The New York Knicks have agreed to add shooting guard Reggie Bullock to a two-year, $21 million deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Over the course of the past few seasons, Bullock has established himself as an attractive 3-and-D wing.

In 19 games after arriving in Los Angeles in a trade with the Pistons, Bullock averaged 9.3 points per game for the Lakers while shooting .343 from beyond the arc. The year prior, Bullock shot an unconscious .445 from three with the Pistons.

Bullock will join a Knicks club left scrambling to salvage their offseason after missing out on the top tier of free agents.