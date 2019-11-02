Reggie Jackson To Miss At Least Four Weeks With Back Injury

The Detroit Pistons will be without starting point guard Reggie Jackson for at least four weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The 29-year-old has been sidelined since the team’s second game of the season.

Jackson is suffering from a stress reaction in his lower back.

The prolonged absence serves as a reminder to the injury woes the guard has struggled through for most of his Pistons tenure. While he played 82 games in 2018-19, Jackson played just 97 total over the two years prior.

A four-week absence would put Jackson back in the lineup at the end of November, resulting in at least 13 missed games beyond the five that he’s already missed.

Jackson’s injury will create a spot for Derrick Rose to shift into the starting lineup for Detroit. The former MVP has thrived as a sixth man for the Pistons and will be in a prime position to continue to improve after the injury issues that sidetracked his own career.