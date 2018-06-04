Report: 76ers Hire Firm to Investigate Alleged Colangelo Burner Accounts 🧐

by June 04, 2018
347

The Philadelphia 76ers have hired law firm Paul/Weiss to probe five Twitter accounts that were linked to general manager and president Bryan Colangelo, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

A Ringer report presumed Colangelo was the owner of the burner accounts that were used to rip current and former members of the 76ers organization, but after reports that the accounts would tweet while he did media availability, the probe has shifted to focus on his wife, Barbara.

The 76ers — who have six picks in this year’s NBA Draft and the cap space to pursue a superstar free agent in July —  are hoping to resolve this fiasco as soon as possible, per Woj:

“An angry, embarrassed Sixers ownership group has been discussing the possibility of firing Colangelo, sources said. The Sixers are pushing for a resolution as soon as early this week … Colangelo’s assertion that he was previously unaware of any tweets by his wife has been met with skepticism inside and outside of the 76ers. So far, ownership has been reluctant to separate Colangelo from any family member or close associate responsible for this embarrassing episode, league sources said.”

RELATED: Bryan Colangelo: ‘Someone’s Out to Get Me’

 

 
You Might Also Like
bryan colangelo wife twitter
NBA

Report: Twitter Probe ‘Increasingly Focused’ on Bryan Colangelo’s Wife

3 days ago
2,345
NBA

Report: Alleged Bryan Colangelo Burner Tweeted During Media Availability 🤔

4 days ago
3,066
NBA

Bryan Colangelo: ‘Someone’s Out to Get Me’

4 days ago
938
NBA

Joel Embiid Doesn’t Think Bryan Colangelo Has Burner Twitter Accounts

5 days ago
1,445
NBA

Sixers, Brett Brown Agree to Three-Year Extension

5 days ago
270
NBA

Report: Bryan Colangelo Has Burner Accounts Ripping Joel Embiid, Others 😳

6 days ago
5,269
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
klay thompson bob myers

Warriors GM: Klay Thompson Almost Talked Ankle Injury Out of Existence

17 mins ago
97

It’s Confirmed: Draymond Green Started the Suit Shorts Wave 🌊

1 hour ago
1,136

Report: 76ers Hire Firm to Investigate Alleged Colangelo Burner Accounts 🧐

3 hours ago
347

Doris Burke Signs Multi-Year Extension With ESPN

3 hours ago
942
kevin durant validation warriors

Durant on Joining Warriors: ‘I Needed Validation’

4 hours ago
1,851