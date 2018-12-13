Report: Allonzo Trier, Knicks Agree to Two-Year Deal

The New York Knicks and guard Allonzo Trier have agreed to a two-year deal, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. To create roster space, the team is expected to release Ron Baker.

According to ESPN’s Ian Begley, the deal if for $7 million and has a team option for the second year:

Trier, 22, went undrafted out of Arizona back in June. So far this season, he’s averaged 11.3 points on 47 percent shooting from the field.

